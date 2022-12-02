The Newport Planning Commission voted to four to three to overturn city staff denial of a conditional use permit for a realty agency to open a new office by the Nye Beach turnaround.
Commissioners were divided during their Nov. 14 meeting’s hearing, voting three to three on the question of whether to allow Realty One at the Beach to open an office on the corner of Northwest Third and Coast streets. Staff denied the permit application on the grounds that the business was not sufficiently oriented to tourism as required in a C-2 tourist-commercial zone.
The News-Times incorrectly reported Friday that the tied vote resulted in upholding the denial — commissioners elected to continue the hearing until Monday’s meeting so a seventh commission member could break the tie.
Ty Hildebrand, whose investment firm owns and operates multiple Realty One locations, including one in Lincoln City and on Lee Street in Newport, and his attorney testified during both hearings. They pointed to the fact that another real estate firm was granted a conditional use permit to open in Nye Beach.
Hildebrand said his goal since opening an office in Newport was to locate at Nye Beach. He purchased the corner unit at 316 NW Coast St. last spring for $380,000.
The real estate agency also said it plans to hold regular community events and open an art gallery in the office, increasing the tourist draw.
A sufficient number of commissioners, including one who previously voted against, were swayed largely on the point that a permit was previously granted to a real estate agency under the same zoning code (Another real estate office located in Nye Beach opened before that code was adopted in 2011.). The proposed Realty One office is across the street from that existing agency, Seashore Homes Realty. Some commissioners also cited safety concerns for staff at the Lee Street office as an influencing factor.
Commissioner Braulio Escobar was one hold out against.
“I think the original intent back in 2011 was that the applicant had to demonstrate that their business model was reliant upon being located in a tourist-commercial area,” Escobar said. “I appreciate that there’s other real estate offices there. But I don’t think this applicant has shown that they have to be there in order to be successful.”
Commissioner James Hanselman, who was absent during the Nov. 14 meeting, agreed with Escobar, saying that if the commission wanted to permit more realty offices in Nye Beach, it should first go back and amend the code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.