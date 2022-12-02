Real-estate-Nye-Beach-1

A storefront on Coast Street in Nye Beach can become a real estate office after the Newport Planning Commission overturned denial of a conditional use permit. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)

The Newport Planning Commission voted to four to three to overturn city staff denial of a conditional use permit for a realty agency to open a new office by the Nye Beach turnaround.

Commissioners were divided during their Nov. 14 meeting’s hearing, voting three to three on the question of whether to allow Realty One at the Beach to open an office on the corner of Northwest Third and Coast streets. Staff denied the permit application on the grounds that the business was not sufficiently oriented to tourism as required in a C-2 tourist-commercial zone.

