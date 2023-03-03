Realtor-fights-City-Hall

This storefront at 316 NW Coast St. will soon become the home of Realty One after owner Ty Hildebrand won an appeal to open his business in Newport’s Nye Beach District. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

They say you can’t fight city hall, but Realtor Ty Hildebrand fought and won the right to open his business in Newport’s Nye Beach District, despite a sea of red tape and city officials who opposed the move.

“We’re looking forward to being part of the Nye Beach vibe,” said Hildebrand as workers gutted and reframed the interior of the 984-square-foot storefront at 316 NW Coast St. last week. “We’ll have art on the walls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.