They say you can’t fight city hall, but Realtor Ty Hildebrand fought and won the right to open his business in Newport’s Nye Beach District, despite a sea of red tape and city officials who opposed the move.
“We’re looking forward to being part of the Nye Beach vibe,” said Hildebrand as workers gutted and reframed the interior of the 984-square-foot storefront at 316 NW Coast St. last week. “We’ll have art on the walls.”
Desperate to relocate his company, Realty One, from another part of Newport, Hildebrand bought the property in March 2022 for $400,000. To fit into the art-deco neighborhood, he promised to showcase local artists, offer maps to tourists and hold wine walks.
Despite the fact there were two other real estate firms and a mortgage company right across the street, a Newport city planner determined Hildebrand “had not demonstrated that their business model is reliant upon being located within a tourist commercial area.”
Denied permission to open in Nye Beach, Hildebrand appealed to the Newport Planning Commission. Opponents objected, including a nearby Realtor who complained it would make real estate too “intensely competitive” and a resident who called offices the “missing teeth” of the urban landscape.
“There was the uninformed comment made at one hearing that we were doing just fine at our current location, but we were struggling with homeless to the point we have to keep the doors locked if a broker is in the office alone,” claimed Hildebrand. “There have been fires set in tents outside our front door and many other not-so-pleasant actions.”
The C-2 commercial zone in Nye Beach is meant to have “tourist-oriented” businesses rather than “service-oriented” enterprises, a distinction without much difference as it turned out during Hildebrand’s successful appeal on Nov. 28. Voting 4-3, the commission overrode the staff denial and approved a conditional use permit.
After hearing evidence about dynamic shifts in retail trends, Commissioner Bob Berman found the tourist zone “unfair” and was skeptical of its ability “to direct the nature of the neighborhood.” Another commissioner agreed, saying “empty storefronts didn’t do anyone good.”
Berman, Jim Patrick, Gary East and John Updike cast supporting votes; Bill Branigan, Jim Hanselman and Braulio Escobar voted against.
“I still don’t understand how other real estate firms and a mortgage company could open without issue,” observed Hildebrand, who said Realty One is expected to open at its new location in late March. “This was a weird, very costly process, but it’s all cool now.”
