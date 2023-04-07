pier-replacement-mtg

The Port of Newport plans to rebuild this public fishing pier in South Beach, and members of the public are invited to provide input at a meeting set for April 11.

A popular fishing spot is headed for a complete overhaul when the Port of Newport rebuilds the public fishing pier in South Beach. The project is in the early stages of what will be a measured, multi-step process and begins with port officials seeking public input at a meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

“We want to learn more about how people use the pier and how they think their crabbing or fishing experiences from the pier could be improved,” said Port Director of Operations Aaron Bretz. “Unlike the existing pier, this replacement would be built for the exact purpose of public fishing and crabbing. Gaining public input will help us as we explore all of options.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.