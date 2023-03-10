don-lindly-park-improvements

This is a view of the Alsea River from Don Lindly Park, a county park located just beyond milepost 8 on Highway 34. The county is holding meetings this month to gather public input on what types of improvements people would like to see at the park.

Lincoln County is holding public meetings this month to seek input for improvements to Don Lindly Park, a county park located alongside the Alsea River just past milepost 8 on Highway 34.

At the March 1 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Chair Kaety Jacobson informed people that a public meeting on Lindly Park had been scheduled for the previous day, Feb. 28, but it had to be canceled due to weather. Jacobson also used this opportunity to tell people that there is some misinformation circulating regarding planned improvements to that park, and she encouraged people to seek out accurate information and give their input as to what they would like to see happen there.

