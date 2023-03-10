This is a view of the Alsea River from Don Lindly Park, a county park located just beyond milepost 8 on Highway 34. The county is holding meetings this month to gather public input on what types of improvements people would like to see at the park.
Lincoln County is holding public meetings this month to seek input for improvements to Don Lindly Park, a county park located alongside the Alsea River just past milepost 8 on Highway 34.
At the March 1 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Chair Kaety Jacobson informed people that a public meeting on Lindly Park had been scheduled for the previous day, Feb. 28, but it had to be canceled due to weather. Jacobson also used this opportunity to tell people that there is some misinformation circulating regarding planned improvements to that park, and she encouraged people to seek out accurate information and give their input as to what they would like to see happen there.
Kelly Perry, operations supervisor for Lincoln County Parks, is working on the county’s behalf on this improvement project.
“I’m new here,” Perry said. “I started as a park manager last summer. I’m finding that Lindly was a project that was one of many parks that have not really been finished.”
About 10 years ago, the Oregon State Marine Board identified a need in this area for public access to the Alsea River, “so they were kind of the ones that started this process, along with Lincoln County Parks and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife,” said Perry. “They found this 10-acre site on the Alsea and were able to secure that property for about $300,000. ODFW purchased it with funds from federal restoration fish funds and private donations, and the Oregon State Marine Board chipped in.”
The county does not own this park, Perry pointed out. “We’re kind of the custodians, that’s what we agreed to do. We would let these two organizations plan it, and then we’ll make sure the vault toilets get cleaned, the docks get cleaned and all of that stuff.”
Around 2015, the first plan for development was drawn up by the Oregon State Marine Board. “They had hydrological surveys and land surveys, and they determined they were going to do like 20 parking spots and a single boat ramp,” Perry said. “They brought this to the public in 2016, and the people who showed up said that’s not going to be sufficient.” Arguments were made that so many people would be coming to use this boat ramp during the height of the fishing season that Highway 34 would get clogged with boats and trailers parked along the shoulder. “So they took that angle, basically, and said, ‘OK, we’ve got to make it bigger,’ and they made it to 53 parking spots and a double boat ramp,” she said.
And that’s where things were at when Perry took over as park operations supervisor. “That’s kind of what was left on my plate when I started last summer. I started looking into it, and we had hired an environmental consulting firm called Pacific Habitat, which determined that the enlarged parking lot would be encroaching on a mature, tidal forested wetland.
“We had hired this Pacific Habitat firm to do the permitting process for us, and when I came on, we kind of got stuck. Specifically the Division of State Lands said, ‘No way are you doing any kind of mitigation for touching this portion of the wetlands, so redesign, come back to us and maybe we can talk,’” Perry said.
And that’s where they are at this point. There was a rumor going around social media that work crews were getting ready to soon start bulldozing the land. “That is not accurate, by no means. We are definitely still in the planning phase,” Kelly said.
That is the purpose of the public meetings being held. An online meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening, March 9, which was to be recorded and available online for future viewing. And the in-person public meeting that was postponed has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Central Oregon Coast Fire Station, 145 NW Alsea Highway, Waldport.
