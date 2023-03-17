OCCC-public-forums

This architect’s rendering depicts the proposed new Center for Trades Education that would be constructed if a bond request is approved by Lincoln County voters in the May 16 special election.

In this May’s special election, Lincoln County voters will consider a ballot measure put forth by Oregon Coast Community College.

The college is hosting a series of forums to field questions about the measure and the proposed new trades education building, and to hear from local residents about their priorities regarding the renovations and upgrades the measure would make possible for each of the college’s existing facilities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.