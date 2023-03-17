In this May’s special election, Lincoln County voters will consider a ballot measure put forth by Oregon Coast Community College.
The college is hosting a series of forums to field questions about the measure and the proposed new trades education building, and to hear from local residents about their priorities regarding the renovations and upgrades the measure would make possible for each of the college’s existing facilities.
The forum schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, March 30, 6-7 p.m., OCCC North County Center, 3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City;
• Thursday, April 6, 6-7 p.m., OCCC Central County Campus, 400 SE College Way, Newport;
• Tuesday, April 11, 10-11 a.m., OCCC Welding Lab, Port of Toledo Industrial Park, 625 NW Bay Road, Toledo;
• Thursday, April 13, 2-3 p.m., OCCC South County Center, 3120 Crestline Drive, Waldport.
About the proposal
On May 16, voters have the opportunity to vote on whether to pass a bond measure that would fund a new OCCC facility to house trades/vocational education opportunities in Lincoln County. If the measure passes, the bonds would raise $32 million and would secure $8.14 million in matching funding from the state of Oregon.
The bonds voters passed in 2004 to construct the college’s current facilities will expire on June 30, 2025. The proposed new bonds would be issued in 2023. If the measure passes, the bonds would fund construction of a new trades education facility in Lincoln County, and would authorize the issuance of new bonds beginning in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The measure is estimated to increase taxes by $0.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value, resulting in a new tax rate of $0.26 per $1000 of assessed property value. If passed, the new bonds would expire in 2043.
If the measure does not pass, property taxes would not be increased, and the proposed new facility would not be constructed. The current bond rate (estimated $0.21 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, estimated $0.23 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2024 and 2025) would remain unchanged until those bonds expire on June 30, 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.