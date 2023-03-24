Construction is slated to begin this summer in Lincoln City on a project proposed for Highway 101 and Southwest Third Street, which would restrict public access by car during the work week. But the shape of things to be built as part of that project is still under discussion.
Presenters at the March 13 meeting of the Lincoln City City Council raised doubts about the project’s scope and intent, cautioning that the city could be held liable when property owners are denied alternative, reasonable access to their properties.
Dennis and Vickie Regen appeared during the meeting to challenge Lincoln City’s $480,000 Third Street Project, planned to improve sidewalk ramps to meet ADA requirements, add a pedestrian flashing beacon at Highway 101, and create a plaza for pedestrians and bicycle traffic only. The area will be closed to all traffic for construction beginning this summer. The Regens and their property rights attorney say the closures caused by the completed project will strip their properties of economic value.
“For 85 years, the property has enjoyed access off of Highway 101 and Third Street,” said Dennis Regen, noting that the current use of the property includes a dock area, storage facilities and room for large commercial vehicles. “The closure of Third will stop the use — there won’t be a radius to turn around on the property or to be able to make the property functional. And it’ll take away its economic life.”
Paul Sundermier, a Salem attorney specializing in property rights, appeared before the city council with the Regens to raise issues that could send the project to court. “Crosswalks are a great idea, and we certainly need them in Lincoln City,” he said, “so the crosswalk is not the issue. It’s this pedestrian/bicycle plaza that’s taking up the entirety of that one block of Third Street.” Sundermier said that while a close reading of the city’s code reveals the city’s power to regulate traffic “to protect the streets from damage,” the code does not delineate the city’s power to create a pedestrian/bicycle plaza. Sundermier pointed to the city’s Transportation Plan adopted in 2015, noting that this plan is supposed to guide the city’s construction decisions. The plan includes a similar project proposed for a site across the street from the Regen’s properties.
“Nowhere in that (2015) plan is there a hint that Third Street should become a pedestrian/bicycle plaza,” he said, providing documents from the plan that indicate traffic improvements for the north side of Highway 101. “This shows a flashing yellow beacon, a stop for pedestrians and a new crosswalk on the north side, which would not have affected my client’s properties the way that this current proposal is.” He went on to note the estimated costs of the projects from the 2015 Transportation Plan ranged from $30,000 to $50,000 instead of the currently estimated $480,000. He also cautioned the councilors that the city might have to pay the Regens for the property access denied them.
“It’s called Abutter’s Common Law Right to Access,” Sundermier said, and he doubts that “alternative, reasonable access” could be provided to the property owners given the realities of their site. Paying the Regens for the loss of transportation access to their property would add to the cost of the proposed construction.
City Attorney Richard Appicello recommended a two-part approach, resolving to go forward with temporary traffic closure for summer 2023 to protect the construction workers and the public, and saying that city councilors could hear more about the issue from city staff during an executive session. “So, rather than just take the position that everything they said was wrong … I think we should report to you in executive session about what they said, and you can make a decision after you hear city staff’s side of it,” said Appicello.
Councilors voted to approve the resolution’s temporary traffic control measures to block the use of Southwest Third Street during the construction period. They also directed city staff to report to the council in executive session regarding objections to the plan raised by the Regens and their attorney.
