Local residents can — and should — lower their internet service bill by applying to their internet service provider, according to Lincoln City Ward 3 Councilor Judy Casper at a recent Lincoln City Council meeting. Families with children enrolled in schools and senior citizens are eligible for a program to significantly reduce their internet costs — all they have to do is apply with their internet service provider.

“If you have a child in school, you can apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program with your provider,” Casper said. “It lowers your rate to something minimal and affordable, like $25 to $28 a month, so I encourage people to do that.” She noted that the same program also serves senior citizens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.