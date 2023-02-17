Local residents can — and should — lower their internet service bill by applying to their internet service provider, according to Lincoln City Ward 3 Councilor Judy Casper at a recent Lincoln City Council meeting. Families with children enrolled in schools and senior citizens are eligible for a program to significantly reduce their internet costs — all they have to do is apply with their internet service provider.
“If you have a child in school, you can apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program with your provider,” Casper said. “It lowers your rate to something minimal and affordable, like $25 to $28 a month, so I encourage people to do that.” She noted that the same program also serves senior citizens.
Casper also urged all residents to participate in a statewide broadband speed mapping project by logging onto Faster Internet Oregon and clicking “Test My Speed.” This campaign gathers anonymous information to find the underserved and un-served in Oregon’s broadband backwaters. It’s part of a statewide effort to ensure faster, more affordable internet for Oregonians, and Casper said that representatives from Lincoln, Benton, and Linn counties have created a broadband action team to bring internet services up to speed throughout the state.
Reporting at the Feb. 13 Lincoln City City Council meeting about her attendance at a Broadband Symposium, Casper said wide participation in the speed tests is important. No state or federal maps exist that track broadband speeds; participants in the speed test at Faster Internet Oregon will provide valuable data about where internet speeds lag. The coalition is working for broadband service that is fast and efficient for everyone. The speed test at Faster Internet Oregon will measure download speed, or how quickly videos stream or materials download to your computer; upload speed, or how fast you can send pictures or videos or music; and ping, which is the time it takes for a megabit of data to travel from your computer to another on a network. Casper said that residents might be surprised by the speed of the internet service that can be quite expensive even if slow.
“The underserved can have broadband, but it is not fast,” said Casper, “It’s expensive. Even $100 a month is too much.”
