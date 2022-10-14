Whereas, The first school in Lincoln County was in Eddyville in 1866 with the first teacher being named Elizabeth Ann Porter; and
Whereas, in 1923, more than 70 individual schools were consolidated into one Lincoln County School District; and
Whereas, In 2023 Lincoln County School District is now celebrating its 100th or Centennial birthday; and
Whereas, the Lincoln County School District has provided outstanding educational opportunities to its students and support for its many and diverse families and communities for now 100 years; and
Whereas, we now take this opportunity to proclaim to all people 2023 as the Centennial Year of the Lincoln County School District with pride and honor while at the same time honoring the land we now inhabit as belonging to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that the residents of Lincoln County, and most notably, the children and families of the Lincoln County School District:
• honor the role of the all educators and support staff in the education of all of our students;
• reaffirm the opportunity for students and adults in the county to learn about and commemorate the efforts of the Lincoln County School District in its 100th year of operation;
• reaffirm our desire to continue to strengthen democratic participation and to inspire future generations to cherish and preserve the historic precedent established;
• and, finally, recognize the Lincoln County School District for its dedication and commitment to excellence in education for many, many years to come.
We declare 2023 the year of centennial for the Lincoln County School District and wish to celebrate with everyone everywhere in Lincoln County.
