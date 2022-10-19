A man charged with recklessly killing another by selling him the drugs that caused his fatal overdose pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to probation.
The five-year, non-prison sentence is a departure from the presumed 16 to 18 months of incarceration for the Class B felony of criminally negligent homicide, to which Roger Alan Ward, 46, of Lincoln City, pleaded guilty Tuesday, along with delivery of a controlled substance, also a B felony. Ward was arrested in November of last year in the March overdose death of 37-year-old Otis resident Dustin Couch.
Couch was found in his vehicle down an embankment off South Drift Creek Road — Ward flagged down a Lincoln City police officer, already on the lookout for Couch after a 911 call from his girlfriend, and Ward told the officer he’d been looking for Couch and located his crashed coupe. Couch was inside unresponsive, and attempts by emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful.
Months later, an Oregon State Forensic Laboratory report showed fentanyl and related chemicals in Couch’s system, and the Oregon Health Authority determined his death was due to fentanyl and morphine toxicity.
According to court documents, text messages between Couch and Ward show Couch arranged to meet Ward to buy “fent,” and after being questioned at his home by investigators, Ward eventually came to the sheriff’s office and admitted he gave Couch fentanyl. He was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, delivery of a controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person.
Ward was released on $30,000 bond, and in January, Judge Amanda Benjamin issued a warrant for his arrest after he tested positive for drugs. The warrant was canceled unserved after Ward entered residential treatment in Portland.
A July letter to the court from that facility’s director, following Ward’s graduation from the program, said Ward proved himself trustworthy and reliable during the previous six months.
A handwritten note on the plea offer from the district attorney’s office says both parties stipulated to a downward departure in prison time and an upward departure in probation time for the guilty pleas to two counts, with the other two dismissed. The note says the state will agree to early termination of probation if the defendant petitions for it after 36 months with no violations. Revocation of probation would result in a 16- to 18-month in-custody sentence.
Judge Amanda Benjamin oversaw proceedings after Ward’s attorney moved to have Judge Sheryl Bachart disqualified, a relatively frequent occurrence that only requires an attorney to attest in a timely manner that they believe their client cannot receive a fair trial before a given judge.
One issue in the case remains outstanding — restitution. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 23, 2023 to determine the monetary judgment.
