A man charged with recklessly killing another by selling him the drugs that caused his fatal overdose pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to probation.

The five-year, non-prison sentence is a departure from the presumed 16 to 18 months of incarceration for the Class B felony of criminally negligent homicide, to which Roger Alan Ward, 46, of Lincoln City, pleaded guilty Tuesday, along with delivery of a controlled substance, also a B felony. Ward was arrested in November of last year in the March overdose death of 37-year-old Otis resident Dustin Couch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.