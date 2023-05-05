Wooden models of the buildings making up Toledo’s first business district were built to be accurate representations of the structures that were once along the waterfront, as can be seen in the historical photograph. (Photos by Steve Card)
There are many people who believe it is very important to preserve the history of the place where they live, to remember those who came before them and pass those memories on to the next generation.
That is the mission of the Toledo History Center, which recently moved to a new location at 320 N Main St., just north of Toledo City Hall. To show off these new surroundings, a grand re-opening event will be held on Friday, May 12, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Brenda Brown is the treasurer of the Toledo History Center Board of Directors and volunteers at the center each week. She, along with fellow board members Greg Musil and Nicole McKay, met with the News-Times last week to talk about the new location and their focus on preserving history.
The Toledo History Center first opened as the Toledo Centennial History Center in 2005, when the city was celebrating it centennial anniversary. The center, which was the brainchild of former mayor Sharon Branstiter, was originally intended to be open for just that year. “But it was so popular that we’ve been able to keep it going, and we’re pushing 20 years,” Brown said.
Originally located at the south end of Main Street, Brown said they began searching for a more suitable location two or three years ago, and that became a reality earlier this year. They were closed for about a month, she said, and reopened in the new location in mid-March — they had 26 volunteers show up to help them make the move. “A lot of guys did all the heavy things in one day,” she said.
One of the featured items at the history center is a model display of the old Toledo waterfront, which was the city’s first business district and original main street along the river. These wooden models were all created by Carl Schroeder. “He did all the buildings based on photos, so they’re to scale and accurate, and he did all of the covered bridges that we have,” said Brown.
Other displays include a boat builders exhibit, a major Toledo industry in years gone by; a timber industry display reflecting multiple mills in the area back in the day; and a large school display containing photos and memorabilia, including annual yearbooks dating back to 1910.
And the history center continues to add new items. “It is constant new displays, new donations,” Brown said, “and over the course of 18 years, all of this has been donated. Generally what we get is family members finding things in their parents’ and grandparents’ houses — just personal donations.”
Anyone who may have something they would like to donate is encouraged to stop by the history center and provide information about the item. That information will be presented to the board at one of its monthly meetings, and the board will make a decision.
Musil, a board member for about the past two years, also serves as captain with the Toledo Fire Department. He is interested in setting up a fire department display. “We have a few things, but not many,” he said. “We could probably use some smaller objects like nozzles, wrenches, small firefighting tools, obviously photographs, any stories, helmets.”
Musil said he became involved with the history center because “I’m generally just interested in history and the nostalgic parts of history in Toledo. I’m fascinated by the old buildings, some of the other landmarks that are around. It helps me put together the pieces of the puzzle … when I’m down here volunteering and I see pictures about what was in what buildings over the years, some things that are no longer here.”
Musil is also the president of the Oregon Fire Service Museum, located in Brooks.
McKay said she joined the board about six months ago because “I like learning about history. I like knowing about the area where I’m living.”
Brown said the Toledo History Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization and as such, it relies on donations to keep the doors open. “We do get a bit of funding from the county and the city, which is much appreciated, but the majority of our funding by far comes from private donations,” she said. They just sent out a donation request letter to supporters, but people can donate any time, said Brown. “I also want to say thank you to the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund. They provided funding for a large display case.”
There is also a donation link on the history center’s website, which can be found at ToledoOregonHistory.org And although admission is free, there is a donation box in the center where visitors can make a contribution.
