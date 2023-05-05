The Port of Newport Board of Commissioners has put its support behind a grant application that the organization’s management hopes will spur more diverse business to the port’s International Terminal.

Improvements to nine acres of land at the terminal that is currently undeveloped, as well as the purchase of two log handlers, is estimated to cost $4.3 million. The port’s 20 percent match would amount to $861,000, and the rest would be covered by the grant, if the application is successful. The port had already budgeted $300,000 for the improvements to the undeveloped nine acres.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.