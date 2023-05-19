After a lengthy delay, the Port of Newport moved into its new administration building, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion was held Friday afternoon, May 12.
The new building, located at 600 SE Bay Blvd., totals 5,534 square feet, which includes 2,680 square feet of office space and a 1,664-square-foot public area. There is also about 1,000 square feet available for lease.
The building was originally designed by local architects Dustin Capri and Dietmar Goebel in 2014, but the project was shelved due to a lack of funding. The Port of Newport Board of Commissioners back then just felt it was not the time to be spending that money.
But in 2021, Port General Manager Paula Miranda brought the project to the forefront and presented the idea to a new board of commissioners who, in November 2021, voted to move forward with it.
“As I explained to the current commission, it’s never a good time to spend money on a new administration building,” Miranda said. “You’re always going to have docks to build and rebuild and maintain and other things you probably find are more important, but the reality is that it is something that eventually is going to have to get done.”
With the commission’s approval to begin the project, the architects dusted off their old plans and made any needed changes. The port signed a contract with Baldwin General Contracting to do the construction work, which was scheduled to be completed about five months ago, this past December. But as was the case with so many projects during the COVID pandemic, the work on the port administration building ran into supply chain problems that delayed its completion.
“Due to supply and demand, we were not able to receive some of the electrical parts until a couple of weeks ago,” Miranda said last week. “So it was one of those things that kept postponing and postponing and postponing. They kept hoping we would get it. First it was January, then it was February, I think we completely skipped March, and then it was April and then it ends up being May.”
Port officials were finally given the green light and began operating out of the new facility on May 5.
When plans for a new administration building were originally drawn up nearly 10 years ago, the old administration building was demolished, and a modular structure was brought in to use on a temporary basis.
“The building we were in was supposed to be a temporary building for two years. That got stretched to three, and now it’s been about 10 years,” Miranda said. “Ten years in that trailer, and if you work here for long you realize that it’s paper-thin walls, so you cannot have an HR conversation. There was no space for an intern or anybody else for that matter. Whenever we had auditors we had no place to provide them to spread the documents.”
When asked about advantages this new facility offers, Miranda said, “First we have a more professional building. When we get customers, it doesn’t look like we don’t know what we’re doing because of not having that professional look. It just doesn’t send the right message. Secondly, we do have a formal commission room, and it also can be available for the community if needed.” In addition, the harbormaster will be located in the office instead of in South Beach, there is a formal meeting room for the staff, and there is an additional cubicle that is going to be occupied this summer by an intern from Oregon State University.
