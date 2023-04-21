Twenty-two state senators and representatives on the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee gather at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 14, to hear about local concerns. (Photo courtesy Oregon State Legislature)
Area mayors pleading for state help to plug funding gaps included, left to right, Rod Cross of Toledo, Susan Wahlke of Lincoln City and Dean Sawyer of, Newport.
The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee has been hosting a series of public hearings across the state, and the committee brought its roadshow to Newport last Friday, where a crowd of around 350 people filled the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Activists, mayors, schoolteachers, community leaders, a doctor, a sheriff and a judge were among scores of supplicants who sat before the high-powered legislative panel to plead for a share of the proposed $32.1 billion state budget. The delegation, chaired by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, included 22 senators and representatives, divided evenly and spread behind a table on the PAC stage.
Speakers testified to widespread, often desperate needs and their lack of money to rebuild failing infrastructure and plug dangerous gaps in education, public health and other vital services. But first, Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer cracked wise.
“I just want to say that Newport is the best city in the state of Oregon,” asserted Sawyer, breaking the tension and drawing relieved laughs from an otherwise somber audience, including 130 people who signed up to speak.
Sawyer told the committee Newport needs $2.5 million to establish a regional homeless center in an existing 16,500 square foot building to ease the growing issue of “people living outdoors, in cars and RVs that are never counted properly.” He claimed the state ignored rural cities and left them without money to address the problem.
Local officials repeated a common theme, telling legislators that rising costs outstripped their limited budgets. Depoe Bay Mayor Kathy Short revealed how a $3 million grant awarded by the state in 2022 to fix failing docks fell short of the task. “The engineers thought it would cost $2.98 million to replace them all, but now we’re looking at $5 million,” she stated, warning the harbor faces closure “without $2 million to keep our city going.”
The crippling rise of prices was echoed by Carrie Lewis, president of the Oregon Coast Aquarium, who said costs to upgrade its 30-year-old buildings soared from $18 million to $29 million and put construction on hold. Contending the aquarium is worth $100 million annually to the Coastal economy, she asked for $5 million to keep the doors open.
Startling news emerged with many requests, including how 400 units of affordable housing have been stalled by a faulty sewer system in Lincoln City. Mayor Susan Wahlke told the panel the town’s infrastructure, which serves 40,000 tourists “on a busy weekend,” could fail at any moment.
John Aleta, of the Gleneden Beach Sanitary District, also revealed his board is ready to exit an expired arrangement with Depoe Bay and construct its own wastewater plant at a cost of $35-$40 million. He asked legislators to award the district up to $5 million for “infrastructure design and land acquisition.”
Familiar community leaders took the stage under the PAC spotlights, including Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers and Lincoln County District Court Judge Sheryl Bachart, who argued for more staff to manage the “safe release” of those incarcerated back into the population.
Lesser-known voices called for equal consideration, including elementary school teacher Tamara Madden, who urged the panel to fully fund a $10. 3 billion, K-12 education budget. She said money is needed to stop the “revolving door” employee crisis, especially among support staff including cafeteria workers and janitors.
In all, 61 people gave testimony, while those left out were told to submit written statements. Rep. David Gomberg, who represents Lincoln County’s House Dist. 10, said the declarations underscored how “small towns face big expenses.” He was not unduly optimistic, however.
“I’ve had some success in bringing home dollars by using my seniority, knowledge of the process and a little bit of legislative guile,” he said after the event. “But it’s going to be tough this year because the federal money is no longer flowing into Oregon.”
