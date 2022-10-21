A man with multiple previous driving and drug charges remained in Lincoln County Jail in Newport on Wednesday morning, two days after making an initial appearance in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on new charges following his Sunday morning arrest by officers with the Toledo Police Department.

Lyle Shane Ames, age 33, of The Dalles, appeared Monday afternoon in circuit court before pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison, where authorities arraigned him on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and single charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. During Ames’ court appearance, Allison set Ames’ bail at $30,000 and scheduled Ames next court appearance for a Monday, Oct. 24, preliminary hearing. Ames had not yet entered a plea to the charges as of Wednesday morning.

