A man with multiple previous driving and drug charges remained in Lincoln County Jail in Newport on Wednesday morning, two days after making an initial appearance in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport on new charges following his Sunday morning arrest by officers with the Toledo Police Department.
Lyle Shane Ames, age 33, of The Dalles, appeared Monday afternoon in circuit court before pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison, where authorities arraigned him on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and single charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. During Ames’ court appearance, Allison set Ames’ bail at $30,000 and scheduled Ames next court appearance for a Monday, Oct. 24, preliminary hearing. Ames had not yet entered a plea to the charges as of Wednesday morning.
According to Toledo police, at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, an officer observed a motorcycle, operated by an adult male with a female passenger and no license plates on Business Highway 20 near Yaquina Bay Road, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The motorcyclist, later identified as Ames, reportedly fled eastbound on the motorcycle at speeds of up to 80 mph before the officer terminated pursuit for safety concerns. Later, the officer, according to the probable cause affidavit, briefly observed the motorcycle pull over on Highway 20 near Sams Creek Road, but after the officer initiated emergency lights, Ames returned to the highway and fled eastbound a second time.
Court records state that at about 7:45 a.m. that day, when the pursuing officer was off duty, he located the motorcycle again, this time on a gravel road just off Highway 20 near milepost 17.5. When another officer and an Oregon State Patrol trooper arrived at the motorcycle, they reportedly found Ames and his female passenger underneath a blanket nearby.
“As we approached the area I observed the blanket moving and began to shout commands for the person to show me their hands,” the probable cause affidavit reads. “The individual failed to comply and was moving underneath the blanket (and) eventually a male removed the top half of the blanket, and we could observe a female underneath the blanket.”
When authorities detained both Ames and his passenger, Ames reportedly said he did not understand why he was originally being pulled over, which is why he continued to flee. During a check of Ames through dispatch, law enforcement learned Ames has multiple active warrants for his arrest. According to court records, at the time of his arrest, Ames was wanted in Sherman County for failing to meet probation requirements in relation to a 2021 conviction for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
During a routine check of his person, law enforcement reportedly confiscated multiple plastic baggies, and a small plastic container that contained suspected methamphetamine.
Ames reportedly told law enforcement the substance in the container was meth, and it weighed more than two grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.