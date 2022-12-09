A Newport Police patrol car navigates a quiet street in Nye Beach on Saturday night, Dec. 3. Police departments nationwide have fought to retain and hire new officers, falling short amid a lack of qualified recruits, dangerous working conditions and high-profile police brutality cases. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Almost two years after convening to enhance relations between the community and law enforcement, a blue-ribbon citizen committee is struggling to make a difference amid a police recruiting crisis and widespread misperceptions of how cops work.
The 13-member Police Advisory Committee is also trying to understand police work in Newport, where a recent community survey confirmed a persistent belief that complaints about police misconduct are ignored.
“Most people think the good ‘ol boys will just sweep them under the carpet,” explained Police Chief Jason Malloy at the Nov. 30 meeting of the group, fresh off its first recommendation to the Newport City Council that it restore a mental health crisis unit. “But all complaints, formal or informal, have a disposition. Whoever complains gets a final letter stating, ‘This is the disposition.’”
Malloy referred to an 800-page Newport Police Dept. policy manual that records more than 1,000 rules and edicts a patrol officer lives by, from foot pursuits to foul language, and body cams to body armor. A 25-year veteran of NPD, Malloy said he has witnessed “quite a few egregious cases” over the decades and terminated five officers for violating regulations since becoming chief six years ago.
Besides Malloy and a sergeant, internal investigations involve a phalanx of damage managers including the city attorney, insurance carrier and police union, the latter on behalf of the accused officer. Contract oversight is followed to the letter, though officers are “compelled to answer and cannot refuse to do so” — a “tricky” rule, Malloy acknowledged, in light of the 5th Amendment.
Results are settled as Upheld, Unfounded, Exonerated, or the disliked Not Sustained.
“The number one rule is you never lie,” Malloy remarked. “It goes a long ways for an officer to come in and say, ‘I screwed up.’ Officers are terminated over the dumbest things because they lied, but you only have your integrity.”
Otherwise, punishments can range from warnings to suspension or demotion.
“Our officers know we will have their backs 100 percent, but there’s a line they cannot cross,” asserted Malloy, who handles informal complaints over grumpiness with a degree of understanding for overworked cops — “How would you feel if your mom got pulled over and treated you like this?” he counseled one officer accused of having a bad day.
Over the last 15 years, formal complaints have plummeted from 20 or 30 a year to fewer than five, Malloy reported, crediting the advent of body cameras for correcting behavior on both sides of the camera. He recalled three allegations of inappropriate touching where the complainants were arrested for filing false reports after reviewing video of the incidents.
Police departments nationwide have fought to retain and hire new officers, falling short amid a lack of qualified recruits, dangerous working conditions and high-profile police brutality cases. With 23 sworn positions, Malloy recently counted six openings “with more officers leaving and minimal people applying,” including one who left to take a $1,000 mo. raise. Meanwhile, reserve ranks are thin.
But Malloy was upbeat about new police reforms, lauding 16 laws passed after the death of George Floyd, among them a state law requiring cops to report police misconduct or face termination and measures to identify “bad cops” who move from state to state.
Faced with challenges on all fronts, the volunteer board wondered how to connect their police department to the public. The group talked about participating in a number of public events, including a table at the farmer’s market and a booth at the Lincoln Co. Fair, but ruled out a presence at the seafood and wine festival.
“That might put a damper on it,” said one member.
The police advisory committee is made up of people from all walks of life including a student, a current and former mayor, a career Federal cop, residents, and Latino, business and school district delegates. They are Melinda Baxter, Kael Braford, Fernando Garza, Richard Gutnecht, C.M. Hall, Esmerelda Hernandez, Sam Hurst, Lonnie Martinez, Keith Nelson, Sandra Roumagoux, Dean Sawyer, Harper Thomson and Susan Van Liew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.