Npt-police-advisory-committee-report

Sam Hurst, seated at the table (left), and Mindy Baxter, to Hurst’s right, members of the Police Advisory Committee, deliver a single recommendation to city council based on the committee’s public survey. (Photo by Councilor CM Hall)

Nineteen months after its first meeting, a committee created to act as a conduit between the police department, other city staff and the community at large delivered its initial recommendations to Newport City Council.

Councilors established the Police Advisory Committee in December 2020 with an advisory mandate, charging members with making recommendations to the council and Police Chief Jason Malloy on policy, practices and community perspectives, as well as with educating the public on policing and the operations of the Newport Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.