Sam Hurst, seated at the table (left), and Mindy Baxter, to Hurst’s right, members of the Police Advisory Committee, deliver a single recommendation to city council based on the committee’s public survey. (Photo by Councilor CM Hall)
Nineteen months after its first meeting, a committee created to act as a conduit between the police department, other city staff and the community at large delivered its initial recommendations to Newport City Council.
Councilors established the Police Advisory Committee in December 2020 with an advisory mandate, charging members with making recommendations to the council and Police Chief Jason Malloy on policy, practices and community perspectives, as well as with educating the public on policing and the operations of the Newport Police Department.
The committee first met in February 2021 and has spent much of its monthly meetings since designing a community survey and evaluating the results.
During council’s regular meeting Monday, committee members Sam Hurst, a senior at Newport High School, and Mindy Baxter, committee chair and professional conflict mediator, delivered a recommendation based on those questionnaire answers.
Baxter told councilors that though the report in their packets said there were two recommendations, they’d decided to go with just one.
“Re-establishing COMET,” Baxter said. “COMET stands for community outreach and mental enhancement team.”
COMET was a cooperative unit between the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Behavioral Health, pairing a mental house counselor with a deputy with a mission of “connecting people on the verge of crisis with much-needed resources before they land in jail or a hospital emergency room.” The program was established in March 2020 but later discontinued due to loss of staff.
Hurst told councilors the committee was recommending participation in a new, scaled-up version of the mobile crisis unit, a team working with the police and sheriff’s office but not housed with either department.
“While some officers have some training in responding to mental health crises, they are not mental health professionals,” Hurst read from the committee’s report. “We believe this action would improve relations between the community and police, and the public seems to agree based on the number of comments on that survey regarding this issue.”
Hurst said the move would also further Newport’s Vision 2040 goals, as well as goals established by the committee for itself and approved by council.
“Additionally, at our September meeting, the committee had a lengthy conversation with Sheriff Curtis Landers and Lincoln County Mental Health Crisis Supervisor Shandi Hoey, who both extensively voiced their support and agreed with the necessity of the revival of this program,” Hurst said.
Baxter added that because mental health, substance abuse and homelessness were strongly overlapping issues, the team could be an opportunity to tie in with the countywide homelessness task force, funded by act of the legislature to the tune of $1 million locally.
Councilor Cynthia Jacobi asked how long it would take to get a team operational, and Baxter said that depends on the timeline of participating agencies and which agencies signed on. Councilor Ryan Parker asked if parties could be brought together for a meeting early next year to establish a list of those parties.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said January’s goal-setting meeting is a good opportunity to discuss how council will incorporate the recommendations and that he would meet with the police chief in the meantime.
“The idea of a collaborative meeting with the homelessness task force folks would be really relevant for the police advisory committee, to put those two focus groups together,” Councilor CM Hall, council liaison to the committee, said.
Councilor Jan Kaplan said he thought the committee’s report was “dead on.” Kaplan is a public and mental health professional and former director of Lincoln County Health and Human Services.
“This is not fancy stuff,” Kaplan said. “This is down-to-earth stuff that’s been going on for years. People know how to do it. Really the key point is getting out of their way ... It doesn’t cost any more, it’s just a better use of personnel and coordinating them.”
Councilor Beatriz Botello thanked Hurst and Baxter for the report and noted that the whole body of data from the survey was useful to council, noting that texting and social media were the top two ways respondents said were the best to get important information from police.
“I will continue saying this like a broken record, you know, that we need to probably work on our texting,” Botello said. “Maybe people can enroll and get texts directly if that is the media that is working for people.”
Council voted unanimously to accept the committee’s recommendation and refer it to its goal-setting missing in January.
