Poachers who shot two bear cubs near Siletz last October must pay $15,000 in damages, have lost hunting privileges for three years and will be on bench probation for 60 months, according to Lincoln County Court documents.

According to a press release issued by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, Gail Faye Freer, 52, and her son, Corey Douglas Loving II, 29, both of Siletz, committed the crime on or about Oct. 9, 2022, while trespassing on private land. According to law enforcement officials, Loving and Freer were trespassing on private land when they spotted a bear cub wandering among blackberry bushes. Freer encouraged Loving to shoot the cub, which he did. The two decided to return later to retrieve the bear when they were certain it had died.

