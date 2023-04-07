In the first effort of its kind, the Newport Rotary Club will recruit tourists to rid local beaches of “micro-plastic” litter considered by environmental experts to be a dire threat to marine life.
Club spokesman Guy Faust said the service group, known for awarding scholarships and fighting polio in third-world nations, would be the only one of 10 clubs at the Oregon coast to take on the issue of plastic waste on beaches.
“The greatest threat to the planet is the belief someone else will save it,” Faust told members of the Newport City Councils this week while requesting a $10,000 grant. “We want to change that by giving everyone who wants to do something the opportunity to do it.”
Faust said a tour of beaches and jetties led by a Newport surfer revealed a “terrible” collection of plastic debris that has been “piling up for years.”
According to a United Nations report, the global production of plastics has increased from 1.5 million tons in the 1950s to about 300 million tons currently. About 50 percent of the plastics produced is for single use, and the literature estimates that 8 million tons (2.5 percent) of the plastic produced are leaked into the oceans annually. They are found in all oceans of the world and have serious environmental, social and economic impacts.
Faust said the goal is to create 5,400 volunteer hours during a 90-day window next summer. The idea already has the support of several local hotels, a visitors’ organization and officials at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. He requested city funding to pay for volunteer coordinators to run the effort.
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel was impressed by club efforts, telling councilors the group intends to turn micro-plastic beach cleanup into an “ecotourism activity.” In addition to providing visitors with screens, shovels, buckets and gloves, Rotarians will provide “energy conservation messaging” in Newport hotels and restaurants.
The council agreed to discuss the funding in its upcoming budget deliberations, set to begin in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.