Plan-could-boost-housing

To handle growth during the next 20 years, Newport will need 630 new dwelling units, including single-family residences and apartments such as the new Surf View Village Apartments in northeast Newport. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Under pressure by state authorities to build new housing, Newport is poised to go “outside the box” to erect hundreds of new homes and apartments.
The Newport City Council is expected to adopt some of those unusual solutions to the housing crunch Tuesday, March 6, as part of a new Housing Capacity Ordinance the city was ordered to adopt by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD).
“This looks at all the trends and comes up with our housing needs for the next 20 years,” explained Derek Tokos, the city’s chief planner, during a Feb. 21 public hearing to accept the conclusions of a select committee appointed to study the shelter shortage. “It raises the question, what can the city do to move the dial on construction?”
The report, “Newport Housing Capacity Analysis,” found the city expanded by 600 new residents from 2010 to 2021 to a population of 9,989, a growth rate of 6 percent. Researchers predict an 11 percent growth rate during the next two decades, however, pushing the population to 13,358 by 2042.
To meet the 20-year housing demand, the city will have to allow about 630 new dwelling units, including single-family residences and apartments.
The pressure on housing in Newport fueled rising real estate prices, pushing the median home sales price to $403,500 in 2021, a 96 percent increase in four years. Meanwhile, the average rent rose to $1,360 in the same period. The report’s ink was barely dry when Tokos said average home prices rose even higher, to $530,000 as of February 2023.
The study concluded, “Housing has long been unaffordable for many in Newport,” with 40 percent of households “cost-burdened” by rents and mortgages beyond their budgets. City councilor Ryan Parker shook his head at the report’s glum findings.
“What I’m missing is how a working family can buy a house under $300,000,” he worried. “Unfortunately the market versus demand issue is not being met in any sense of the imagination. I wish there was a way to get lower cost units going.”
While the city has 863 acres of vacant property inside its urban growth boundary, only about half is “unconstrained” by geographic challenges. Still, the report claims that’s enough to erect 3,800 dwelling units.
The study suggested a number of remedies, including using urban renewal funds to expand costly water and sewer lines, tax exemptions for builders and reducing bureaucratic barriers. Tokos said a proposed state law, HB-2889, would allow building permits to move more quickly by “minimizing public influences and processes that lead to appeals.”
Residents can visit an online “open house” until March 17 on the city’s website — newportoregon.gov — where a virtual tour of the housing issue is available.
ECONorthwest was hired to write the report. The local Project Advisory Committee included members Kathy Kowtko, James Bassingthwaite, Todd Woodley, Mike Phillips, Sheila Stiley, Karen Gray, Betty Kamikawa, Robert Cowen, Mark Farley, Wendy Hernandez, Dr. Lesley Ogden, Bonnie Saxton, Rev. Judith Jones, Dennis White, Lee Hardy, Brulio Escobar, Cynthia Jacobi and Jan Kaplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.