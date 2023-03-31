Construction of the Highway 101 Beacon Project in Lincoln City, a pedestrian-safety initiative, will close Southwest Third and Ebb streets this summer, but not for all time.
The $480,000 public improvement project will adopt a “shared street design” to add a driveway for low usage vehicular traffic that accommodates business access to the planned pedestrian safe route from the Third Street public parking lot to the D River Wayside, and the pedestrian flashing beacon crossing at Highway 101. City staff recommended modifications to a previous plan for permanent traffic closure at Southwest Third Street after meeting with local business people who opposed it and reporting to council in executive session.
“This will not be prohibited vehicular traffic. It will be ‘no through traffic, local traffic only’ kind of a regulation,” said City Attorney Richard Appicello, noting that there will be driveway access to Southwest Third Street from Highway 101, although traffic will be prevented from entering via Ebb, and parking will be prohibited.
“All I remember is this viewpoint out to the ocean — and the crossing walk across 101,” said Mayor Susan Wahlke, “And I do appreciate that we’re making a safer route from our public parking on Southeast Third because there have been injuries on that route. I think this will make it a safer route for pedestrians.”
