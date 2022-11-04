Sutherland-grooming

Johnathan Sutherland is arraigned Oct. 17 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. (File photo)

The parent of a former Sam Case Elementary School student reported a physical education teacher to the school district and police department for allegedly “grooming” her child several months before his arrest on charges related to child pornography.

Johnathan Sutherland, Sam Case’s PE teacher since September 2018, was arrested Oct. 7 on 30 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. A grand jury later returned an indictment on 16 charges, and on Friday, an amended indictment added 19 counts of the same Class B felony offense. Sutherland pleaded not guilty.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.