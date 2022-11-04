The parent of a former Sam Case Elementary School student reported a physical education teacher to the school district and police department for allegedly “grooming” her child several months before his arrest on charges related to child pornography.
Johnathan Sutherland, Sam Case’s PE teacher since September 2018, was arrested Oct. 7 on 30 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. A grand jury later returned an indictment on 16 charges, and on Friday, an amended indictment added 19 counts of the same Class B felony offense. Sutherland pleaded not guilty.
In a statement after the News-Times reported Sutherland’s arrest, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Karen Gray said Sutherland was removed from teaching as soon as law enforcement informed the district of the situation, adding that, “at this time, to our knowledge, this matter does not impact any student who has been at Sam Case during the teacher’s employment with us.”
It’s not clear how Sutherland initially drew the attention of law enforcement, as the probable cause affidavit in the case, which provides a brief narrative of the investigation and basis for the charges, was sealed by the judge to protect the identity of the alleged victims, a common measure in cases involving sex crimes.
But one parent suspects her March tip to Newport Police Department might have prompted the investigation.
Traci Goff Flowers, founder and director of Newport homeless services provider Grace Wins Haven, said she reported Sutherland to police and to the school district after she discovered evidence the teacher was “grooming” her son when he attended Sam Case three years prior.
“Just this last year, my kiddo came clean and said that ‘Mr. J’ dressed up like my child on ‘superhero day,’ and then he had lots of text messages inviting him to come over,” Goff Flowers said. She said the invitations were both to come to Sutherland’s classroom alone and to his home.
“Not that there was any sexual encounter, nothing that was damaging other than emotionally,” she said. “Things like, ‘I’m home, you should come to my house,’ and, ‘What are you doing? We should go out to coffee.’ Just messages that teachers don’t send a fifth-grade child.”
Goff Flowers said she reported the activity to the school district and Newport Police Department March 9, then heard no updates for months, despite repeatedly checking in. Finally in August, after reaching out to the police chief, her son was interviewed by the Lincoln County Children’s Advocacy Center. Goff Flowers said she was told there was no evidence of illegal activity, but due to “red flags,” the school district would be asked to do its own investigation.
“On Aug. 18 I got a call from the school district apologizing to me that they had dropped the ball,” Goff Flowers said. “They said there would be an investigation and that I would never hear the outcome of it. Then we get the newspaper article and see what happened. Now, we believe that they’re negligent.”
Gray, the school system superintendent, said the district was first made aware of Sutherland’s alleged concerning behavior in late April pursuant to report made to law enforcement in March.
“On the day the information was received by LCSD, Mr. Sutherland was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation per LCSD policy and Oregon State law,” Gray said. “LCSD sought information from the Newport Police Department regarding their investigation. LCSD was told the case was closed and (the Department of Human Services) and law enforcement found nothing statutory to prosecute.”
She said the police department contacted the district again in August, prior to students’ return to school, and provided additional information.
“Again, LCSD commenced an investigation,” Gray said. “The district’s investigation included speaking to the parent about their concerns. As a result of the investigation, appropriate personnel action was taken aligned with district policy, LCSD and Lincoln County Education Association contract and Oregon Revised Statutes (tinyurl.com/4vjrx5mw). LCSD was informed by NPD that the behavior was not statutory and could not be prosecuted. The parent was informed of the outcome of the district’s investigation and action taken on Sept. 1.”
Thirty days later, Sutherland was placed on paid leave — it’s not clear if that action was related to the criminal charges, as Sutherland was reportedly dealing with serious health issues, but parents were notified Oct. 7, the day he was arrested.
According to an amended indictment returned Oct. 28, Sutherland is alleged to have duplicated a total of 36 visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving child abuse on 14 different occasions — on Feb. 28, 2020; Feb. 29, 2020; April 15, 2020; Sept. 18, 2020; twice on Dec. 20, 2021; and this year on Jan. 13, Jan. 14, Jan. 17, Jan. 18, Jan. 19, Jan. 20, Jan. 22, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.
The grand jury heard testimony from Newport police Det. Kraig Mitchell and from Danish Pathan, a digital forensic analyst with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Sutherland remains held in Lincoln County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is represented by defense attorney Kristina Kayl and next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 11 for an early resolution conference.
