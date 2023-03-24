The faint rustle of nylon fluttering overhead and a rushing shadow startled tourists in Nye Beach last week as a paraglider swooped into Don & Ann Davis Park.
The astonishing spectacle of human flight — under his own power, from straining takeoff to pinpoint landing — drew gasps as Josh Norris skimmed rooftops and sandy berms in search of rising warm columns of air.
“You’re looking for those thermal updrafts that come off the roofs of hotels or sandy ridges,” explained Norris, 47, who has logged 870 ascents in the last 10 years. “It’s the same lift the birds use. But if I had gone out over the ocean, though, I would have immediately sunk.”
His multi-colored, 40-foot “wing” and seat-like harness is an incredible flying machine, weighing just 40 pounds but capable of elevating Norris to 8,000 feet during flights lasting up to five hours. The equipment costs $8,000 new, though beginners can find used rigs from $5,000.
With a glide ratio of almost 12:1, the parachute traveled about 15-20 mph above the beach on an almost windless morning. Norris said one of his paragliding buddies once flew non-stop from Bend to Boise. The Oregon state record for distance is 364 miles.
“But I really don’t like more than four hours,” figured Norris, an outdoor and leadership instructor at Oregon State University in Corvallis. “It’s rough on the bladder.”
