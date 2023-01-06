Two people were arrested in Lincoln City on Monday after a police search found hundreds of pills and an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court, an officer began an investigation into one of the subjects, 59-year-old Gregory Brooks of Newport, after a woman overdosed shortly after leaving his hotel room doorway in early December.
On Monday, Lincoln City police executed a search warrant at Brooks’ hotel room on 51st Street in the Taft section of Lincoln City. According to the affidavit, officers encountered Clorissa Wood, 26, of Rainier, in the room in possession of multiple blue pills and vials of white powder she said was fentanyl. She allegedly told an officer she’d given a couple of blue pills to a man in her hotel room several days earlier.
The search of the hotel room and a Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot yielded approximately 500 blue pills, believed to be fentanyl, and about 1 ounce of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. Officers also seized scales, packaging materials, multiple double-sided daggers and about $1,200 in cash.
According to the affidavit, two people parked next to Brooks’ vehicle told police they were there to buy drugs from Brooks, and they shared phone messages coordinating the transaction.
Brooks and Wood were arrested and lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
On Tuesday, both were arraigned on two Class B and two Class C felony charges for alleged distribution and possession of illegal drugs. Wood is charged with an additional Class B felony count for allegedly giving pills to a person in her hotel room a few days prior to the search.
No future court appearances were scheduled as of Wednesday’s News-Times press deadline.
