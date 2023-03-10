A 19-year-old Otis man Newport Police say sent authorities on a high-speed chase late last week remained in custody of the Lincoln County Jail as of Wednesday morning after his arraignment March 3 on two felony offenses, including third-degree assault and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and five misdemeanor charges.
Adam Jeffrey Hillyard appeared in custody during his arraignment in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport before Judge Amanda Benjamin, where Hillyard, through court-appointed defense attorney Bruce McCrum, waived formal reading of the charges filed against him, which include DUII, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.
During his initial hearing, Benjamin set Hillyard’s bail at $150,000, and stipulated that should he secure his release prior to trial that he not consume alcohol and wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor. Hillyard did not enter a plea to his charges during the arraignment hearing and is next scheduled to appear at 4:30 p.m. today (Friday, March 10) in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.
A Newport Police Department affidavit of probable cause details the series of events late night March 2 that led to Hillyard’s arrest. According to police, just after 11 p.m. last Thursday night, an officer observed a 2000 Subaru Legacy traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Newport near its intersection with Angle Street at a high rate of speed, and the officer attempted to clock the drivers speed via radar.
However, police say once behind the Subaru, the driver, later identified as Hillyard, accelerated to about 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, then failed to obey a traffic light, and a high-speed chase ensued. According to police, Hillyard accelerated the Subaru to speeds of up to 100 mph while passing other southbound vehicles, and at one point turning off the vehicle’s lights altogether before appearing to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Southwest 68th Street and Highway 101.
Hillyard reportedly then conducted an illegal U-turn, and drove the Subaru north toward downtown Newport, again reaching speeds of up to 100 mph before crossing over spike strips laid down by additional officers near the southern entry to the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Police say Hillyard continued driving northbound, and with punctured tires, began “swerving erratically” near the intersection of Highway 101 and Southwest Hurbert Street.
The Subaru then reportedly left the road, narrowly missing crashing into Newport Pawn Shop before colliding with a southbound vehicle near the Highway 101 intersection with Southwest Lee Street. Police say Hillyard attempted to continue driving the Subaru away from the collision, only to crash into a curb and come to a stop.
When taken into custody without incident, Hillyard reportedly told the officer he fled from authorities because he had consumed alcohol. One person was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport as a result of the two-vehicle collision, and police transported Hillyard to the jail, where police say he consented to standardized field sobriety tests and a provided breath sample that revealed a .10 percent blood-alcohol content.
On the date of Hillyard’s arraignment hearing, Chris Shaffner, Lincoln County deputy district attorney, filed a formal objection to diversion on the grounds the alleged incident resulted in physical injury to a person other than the defendant. That means the state plans to fight a potential request by the defense for Hillyard to enter a DUII diversion program, rather than face the host of charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.