OSU-wave-energy-testing-facility

Construction crews completed horizontal directional drilling to install cable conduit at Driftwood Beach State Recreation Site that will house power and data cables for PacWave South. (Photo by Michelle Klampe, Oregon State University)

The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the coast of Newport.

PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in the U.S. The facility will offer wave-energy developers the opportunity to try different technologies for harnessing the power of ocean waves and transmitting that energy to the local electrical grid.

