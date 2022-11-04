Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found.
Thirty-seven percent of 1,878 Oregonians surveyed identified the state’s homelessness crisis as the most pressing issue, according to a survey by the Portland-based nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The online survey of Oregonians 18 and older was conducted Sept. 13 to 21.
Differences emerged across geographic regions. In the tri-county Portland region, 47 percent of respondents called homeless the top problem, the highest of any area. That compares with 36 percent in the Willamette Valley and 29 percent in the rest of the state.
“I have never been threatened by the homeless but recognize that it is an issue that demands action,” said one Multnomah County man who participated in the survey. “While there are other issues that will influence my vote at other levels, this is the primary issue at the local level.”
Homelessness emerged as the key issue among candidates running for election Nov. 8, with Republicans bashing Oregon’s Democratic leadership for the problem. On any day as of January 2020, nearly 14,700 people in Oregon had no stable housing, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homeless. It said about 4,300 were chronically homeless.
The overall result was similar to an April survey, in which 35 percent identified homelessness as the top issue.
Respondents said their second top issue was affordable housing, identified by 15 percent of respondents. The third issue was crime and safety, according to 12 percent of participants. Women highlighted housing needs more than men – 17 percent versus 12 percent.
And 8 percent of Oregonians ranked addiction, substance abuse and drugs as the most important issue, making it fourth on the list. That rate was similar across most demographic groups. A total of 6 percent of respondents ranked the cost of living, prices and inflation as the most important issue, making it fifth on the list.
Those with a high school education were more concerned about inflation — 10 percent — than those with some college education, 3 percent to 4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.