Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution.

Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7 percent of voters in favor and 49.3 percent of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should ensure that everyone has affordable health care.

