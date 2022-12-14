SALEM — Citing an increase in misinformation, complaints and time-consuming public records requests from election deniers, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking roughly $2 million over the next two years to hire more staff dedicated to election security and oversight.

That sum includes two new election complaint investigators, two more employees dedicated to combating misinformation and one senior employee to oversee public records requests and coordinate with election administrators in Oregon’s 36 counties. It’s part of more than $15.5 million Fagan is seeking beyond the office’s baseline budget, which has surpassed $90 million in recent two-year budget cycles. 

