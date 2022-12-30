Capital-Chron-2022-recap

Oregon’s 2022 fire season was one of the mildest in the last decade, due in large part to heavy rains that continued into June. It was a big year for tackling climate change in the state and was boosted by historic federal investment. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr)

For Oregon and the nation, 2022 was a historic year for legislation and funding to combat climate change. 

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in August directed $385 billion toward efforts to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, largely through tax incentives, rebates and grants for renewable energy projects from the corporate to household level. 

