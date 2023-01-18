governor-declares-homeless-emergency

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs three executive orders related to housing homelessness on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo by Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Gov. Tina Kotek last week declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness, and she created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes each year.

Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Jan. 10, just 24 hours after she was inaugurated. She described the orders, as well as a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the Legislature, as first steps in addressing the state’s homelessness crisis.

