Kotek-investigation

Members of the House Conduct Committee listen as former Rep. Diego Hernandez responds to an investigation into his allegations against former Speaker Tina Kotek.

An Oregon legislative committee declined to rule last week on whether Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek created a hostile work environment when she was speaker of the Oregon House.

An independent investigation into allegations that Kotek threatened and bullied former state Rep. Diego Hernandez found insufficient evidence. Wednesday’s hearing of the House Conduct Committee was intended to hear testimony from Hernandez and witnesses and decide whether to accept the report’s findings. Legislators postponed the decision to an unscheduled future meeting, saying they didn’t have enough time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.