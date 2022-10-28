An Oregon legislative committee declined to rule last week on whether Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek created a hostile work environment when she was speaker of the Oregon House.
An independent investigation into allegations that Kotek threatened and bullied former state Rep. Diego Hernandez found insufficient evidence. Wednesday’s hearing of the House Conduct Committee was intended to hear testimony from Hernandez and witnesses and decide whether to accept the report’s findings. Legislators postponed the decision to an unscheduled future meeting, saying they didn’t have enough time.
Hernandez, also a Democrat, alleged that Kotek threatened his personal livelihood, career and bills because he didn’t vote with her on 2019 legislation cutting employee benefits.
Melissa Healy, an attorney with Portland-based Stoel Rives hired to conduct the investigation, found that Hernandez’s account was probably right — but that it didn’t mean Kotek broke legislative rules.
“This kind of conversation could be inappropriate in another workplace, but this is the legislature, and it’s not a normal workplace,” Healy said.
Hernandez told the committee that Healy’s conclusion sets a dangerous precedent — that it’s OK for people to feel unsafe, bullied, afraid and controlled at work because they work in politics.
“The investigator with this report is attempting to normalize as part of the legislative workplace culture that leadership is allowed to use bullying threats, intimidation, yelling, outbursts and rage in order to get you to conform to her rule because the rules that they wrote for themselves give them that power,” he said.
The meeting was held the day county clerks began mailing ballots to voters, who will decide over the next three weeks whether to elect Kotek to the state’s top job. Her Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, has featured headlines about the complaint in campaign ads.
Committee members heard from Hernandez and three witnesses on his behalf: two former state representatives and a current state senator. Kotek did not speak to the committee, but she sent an email to committee chairs in early October asking it to affirm the investigator’s findings.
“This report is long overdue, but I’m satisfied by the clear conclusion that these were baseless accusations,” Kotek wrote.
She urged lawmakers to consider reforms to prevent legislators from politicizing the complaint process. Hernandez filed his complaint in January 2021, 20 months after that vote. When he filed the complaint, an investigator looking into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Hernandez had just concluded that Hernandez created a hostile work environment for women.
“His complaint against me was a blatant attempt to distract people from his own harmful behavior, and it undermines the true goal of the Conduct Committee, which is to make the Capitol a safe and welcoming place for everyone to work,” Kotek wrote.
