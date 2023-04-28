The Travel Information Council and its volunteer Oregon Heritage Tree Committee inducted the West Yaquina Sitka spruce into the Oregon Heritage Tree program on Friday, April 21, with staff and supporters of the Yakona Nature Preserve & Learning Center in South Beach.
The West Yaquina Sitka spruce, scientific name Picea sitchensis, is the 82nd Oregon Heritage Tree, a designation that recognizes trees with statewide or national significance. The tree is 22.4 feet in circumference, 158 feet tall, with an approximate crown spread of 90 feet. It is estimated to be 200 years old.
Speakers at the event included Bill and Joann Barton, founders of the Yakona Nature Preserve, Dr. Natalie Schaefer executive director of Yakona, and Craig Leech, chair of the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee.
The West Yaquina Sitka spruce stands at the end of Water Street in the former township of West Yaquina. Colonel T. Egenton Hogg, a San Francisco entrepreneur, had a vision to build tracks from Corvallis to the coast, making a transcontinental railroad. In 1882, Yaquina City was founded as the terminus for Hogg’s railroad. In 1884, West Yaquina was incorporated on the peninsula directly across the bay from Yaquina City, promising future home sites for wealthy investors in Hogg’s railroad — a Martha’s Vineyard of the west.
New homes and a school were built. A ferry service ran between Yaquina City, West Yaquina and Newport. In 1888, 144 ships entered Yaquina Bay annually. But the prosperity didn’t last. By the mid-1890s, the boom days were over. After two of Hogg’s major ships sank, he was bankrupted, and the ownership of his railroad passed to Southern Pacific Company. By World War II, the terminus of the rail line moved to Toledo, and the tracks to Yaquina City were removed.
Today, Yaquina City is known locally as Sawyer’s Landing, and the site that was West Yaquina is now part of the Yakona Nature Preserve. Few remnants of the ghost town remain, but two 30-foot wells serve as archaeological evidence of what was once here. The West Yaquina Sitka spruce connects the modern day to the boom and bust of Oregon’s coastal shipping industry, honoring a broad patterns of Oregon history. It is also a focal point of tours at Yakona Nature Preserve.
Leech, the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee chair, encourages the public to visit the West Yaquina Sitka spruce. “Visiting an Oregon Heritage Tree is a chance to learn localized Oregon history and honor the vital role Oregon’s forests plays in our lives,” he said
Schaefer, the Yakona Nature Preserve directed, added, “The Yakona Nature Preserve & Learning Center was created to restore Oregon’s central coast forest on Oregon’s Yaquina Bay. Our goal is to provide education, stewardship and preservation of the land, and return the forest to its old growth glory. Inducting the West Yaquina Sitka spruce as an Oregon Heritage Tree helps to reflect on the area’s commercial history and honor a magnificent tree that stands as a silent sentinel over the former township.”
The West Yaquina Sitka spruce can be accessed at the end of Southeast 40th/Harborton Road in Newport by hiking 2.4 miles past the locked gate or arranging a private tour by contacting staff through the website: www.yakonaoregon.org/contact. Private tours are free and part of the preserve’s mission.
The Oregon Heritage Tree Program is the first state-sponsored heritage tree program in the country. It was established in 1995 to increase public awareness of the important contribution of trees to Oregon’s history and the significant role they play in the quality of our daily life. The program is administered by the Oregon Travel Information Council and a committee of dedicated volunteers from across the state. For more information regarding the Heritage Tree program visit www.oregontic.com/oregon-heritage-trees.
Other Oregon Heritage Trees in Lincoln County:
• Giant Spruce of Cape Perpetua — off of Highway 101 two miles south of Yachats at the end of one mile Spruce Trail. Before Columbus sailed to the Americas, this Sitka spruce began its life nourished by a nurse log. When the Civilian Conservation Corps established a camp at Cape Perpetua in the early 1930s, they built the first trail to the Giant Spruce, likely reopening the path of an ancient Indian trail.
• Nuu-k’wii-daa-naa-ye’ Sitka Spruce — Regatta Park, Lincoln City. This is a remnant of an ancient coastal forest cared for by indigenous people for millennia. The community named the tree “Our Ancestor” in the local Siletz Dee-ni language to honor its importance to the community’s past and present.
• Eddyville Redwood — North Edge of Crystal Creek Loop, Eddyville. Israel Fisk Eddy planted this tree in the 1880s on land that President Andrew Johnson had removed from the Oregon Coast Reservation in 1865. Israel’s grist mill, grocery store and post office were integral in building this community, then called Little Elk. A railroad aimed to make Yaquina Bay the terminus of its transcontinental route and crossed Israel’s land. Israel said yes, but only if the depot was renamed “Eddyville.”
