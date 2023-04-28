The Travel Information Council and its volunteer Oregon Heritage Tree Committee inducted the West Yaquina Sitka spruce into the Oregon Heritage Tree program on Friday, April 21, with staff and supporters of the Yakona Nature Preserve & Learning Center in South Beach.

The West Yaquina Sitka spruce, scientific name Picea sitchensis, is the 82nd Oregon Heritage Tree, a designation that recognizes trees with statewide or national significance. The tree is 22.4 feet in circumference, 158 feet tall, with an approximate crown spread of 90 feet. It is estimated to be 200 years old. 

