For more than 10 years, Oregon governors enforced a moratorium on executions. In one of her last acts as governor, Kate Brown went a step further, announcing Tuesday that she will commute the sentences of the 17 people on Oregon’s death row.

Included among those whose sentences are being commuted is Christan Longo, who received a death sentence in Lincoln County Circuit Court in 2003 after being convicted of killing his wife and three children. Following the murders, Longo fled to Mexico, but was apprehended and brought back to Newport to stand trial.

