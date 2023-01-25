A Lincoln County grand jury last week returned an indictment listing 14 charges, half of them felonies, against a woman arrested early in the morning Jan. 14 in Lincoln City.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 17, a resident of Harbor Drive called police at about 5 a.m. to report a truck repeatedly driving past his house, first with its high beams shining in the windows then with its headlights off twice before rolling slowly to a stop in the roadway.
A Lincoln City police officer arrived on scene and approached a white Dodge Ram parked in the southbound lane of travel facing northbound. He wrote in the affidavit that he saw the sole occupant slump as if tipping over when he shined his flashlight in the window.
The driver was identified as 40-year-old Kimberly Palmer, of Oregon City. According to the affidavit, she displayed slow movements, drooping eyelids, a raspy voice and pinpoint pupils, and the officer saw foil and a lighter in her lap.
Asked if she was coming down off methamphetamine, Palmer said she was not. Asked about heroin use, she said she had not used any recently, and she offered the fact that she recently drank coffee as a reason for having pinpoint pupils, according to the affidavit.
When the officer asked if she would participate in sobriety tests, she said she would not, and he told her she was under arrest. She allegedly yelled “No!” and drove off as he attempted to open her door.
According to the affidavit, Palmer drove about one mile before pulling off the roadway, jumping from the truck while it was still in motion and running to the tree line. Officers found her nearby and placed her in custody.
Palmer reportedly told officers as she was being arrested that she would soon go into opioid withdrawal, as she regularly smoked “blues,” fentanyl pills made to look like a different prescription painkiller. She allegedly told police there were several hundred blues in the truck. The affidavit does not say what, if anything, was found in Palmer’s vehicle.
Palmer was initially arrested on charges of driving under the influence, eluding, resisting arrest and reckless driving. However, it’s clear that an important part of the investigation is not available in the public filings, as an indictment returned Jan. 19 lists four Class B felony drug charges, including manufacturing and attempting to deliver methamphetamines while in possession of a firearm.
Judge Sheryl Bachart set Palmer’s bond at $500,000 and scheduled her to be arraigned on the indictment Jan. 23.
