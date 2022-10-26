The chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court announced her impending retirement, giving Gov. Kate Brown an eighth pick for the state’s top judicial bench.

Brown announced last week she intends to fill a judicial vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the planned retirement of Chief Justice Martha Walters, effective Dec. 31. The governor thanked the Walters for her dedicated judicial service.

