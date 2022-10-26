The chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court announced her impending retirement, giving Gov. Kate Brown an eighth pick for the state’s top judicial bench.
Brown announced last week she intends to fill a judicial vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the planned retirement of Chief Justice Martha Walters, effective Dec. 31. The governor thanked the Walters for her dedicated judicial service.
“Chief Justice Martha Walters has been an incredible advocate for Oregonians seeking access to justice, showing steadfast leadership as the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court,” Brown said. “She has been collaborative and fearless in helping to seek solutions to some of the state’s most pressing and complex issues. I appreciate her dedicated service to Oregon, and wish her the very best.”
The governor’s office currently is conducting an appellate judicial appointment process to fill the vacancy created by the previously announced retirement of Justice Thomas Balmer, and to build a pool of candidates that Brown can draw from to fill any further vacancies that may arise on the Oregon Supreme Court or Oregon Court of Appeals during the remainder of her term of office. Consistent with that approach, applicants who are part of the candidate pool from that pending appellate judicial appointment process also will be considered for Walters’ position.
As governor, Brown has made more than 100 court appointments. Balmer’s and Walters’ replacements will mark her seventh and eight appointments to the seven-member Oregon Supreme Court. She’s also named a majority of the 13 Oregon Court of Appeals justices.
