Oregon lawmakers are considering a proposal to expand the state’s intoxicated driving law to include legal medications that can impair drivers. (Photo courtesy of Portland Police Bureau)

A proposal in the Oregon Legislature would expand the state’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.

Oregon is one of four states that fails to cover all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. House Bill 2316, heard Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee, would close a loophole that allows motorists on drugs to evade these criminal charges. People convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, DUII, can have a felony on their record and get their license revoked or suspended.

