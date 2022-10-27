A Lincoln City police officer was arrested this week for allegedly pointing his firearm at two men during an argument over a delay in retrieving his rental van.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Wednesday, 47-year-old Andrew Johnson, a police officer in Lincoln City, reported to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he was kicked and spit on by two employees at the U-Haul in the South Beach section of Newport.
The deputy went to the property and spoke to the owner, who said Johnson was on the property to pick up a van that was not yet ready because it needed to be sprayed out with water. The owner said he could hear Johnson yelling at his employee, and he went outside to check on the situation after he heard his employee tell Johnson to leave the property.
Johnson remained on the property near Highway 101, according to the affidavit — he reportedly said he was waiting on his ride — and the owner and his employee said they approached him to again tell him to leave. At that point, Johnson allegedly drew a pistol and pointed it at the owner, and he and his employee turned and began walking away. Johnson allegedly said he was a police officer and that the two were under arrest, which the owner said he did not believe because Johnson did not look like a cop and did not present a badge.
A witness, who was at the location during the incident to have a windshield replaced, told a deputy he heard Johnson and the employee yelling at each other. He said he saw the owner and employee approach Johnson near the edge of the property and that Johnson made a lunging motion toward the men, according to the affidavit. The witness said he saw Johnson draw his firearm and say he was a cop, then follow the employee and owner when they walked away. He said he then saw the owner pick up a hose and spray Johnson.
According to the affidavit, Johnson told the deputy that when his rental van was not ready he no longer wanted it because his boxes would get wet. He said he told the employee twice he wanted to cancel, after which the employee began yelling something he couldn’t understand. Johnson said he left the property and was standing on the sidewalk by the highway when the employee approached him and kicked and spat on him, at which point he told him he’d just kicked a cop and was under arrest, according to the affidavit.
Johnson told the deputy he decided not to follow the employee to arrest him when he realized he wasn’t in uniform and didn’t have handcuffs. The deputy asked to see Johnson’s badge, and Johnson showed it to him.
The deputy asked the owner and the employee about the kick Johnson described, and they both denied it occurred. The deputy arrested Johnson, confiscated his Glock 43 and transported him to Lincoln County Jail.
Johnson was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony, and two Class A misdemeanor counts of menacing. He was granted release on the condition that he not contact the alleged victims or visit the U-Haul property. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.
