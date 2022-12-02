Safety-corridor

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday it will end the 10-mile “safety corridor” designation that begins on Highway 20 east of Toledo on Dec. 6 because the road’s rate of fatal and serious injury crashes has fallen, though it remains more dangerous than similar roads in the state.

“The U.S. 20 Safety Corridor between Toledo and Chitwood is a success and is no longer needed,” ODOT said in a press release. “(T)he fatal and serious injury crash rate has fallen to the point that the area does not qualify as a safety corridor.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.