The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday it will end the 10-mile “safety corridor” designation that begins on Highway 20 east of Toledo on Dec. 6 because the road’s rate of fatal and serious injury crashes has fallen, though it remains more dangerous than similar roads in the state.
“The U.S. 20 Safety Corridor between Toledo and Chitwood is a success and is no longer needed,” ODOT said in a press release. “(T)he fatal and serious injury crash rate has fallen to the point that the area does not qualify as a safety corridor.”
To qualify for a safety corridor — where traffic violation fines are doubled and Oregon State Police concentrate patrols — a stretch of road must have a fatal and serious-injury crash rate of 150 percent the rate of similar roads. The 10.4 miles between Toledo and Chitwood currently has a rate of 133 percent.
ODOT established the Toledo-Chitwood safety corridor in 1999, and since then, the state has undertook major projects to improve the roadway, wrapping up the last substantial construction six years ago.
In 2003, ODOT repaved 11 miles between Newport and Simpson Creek with added signage and other safety improvements.
In 2005, a contractor broke ground on the Pioneer Mountain to Eddyville project to eliminate hairpin turns by bypassing 10 miles that became Crystal Creek Loop with 5.5 miles of new road with passing lanes, rumble strips and other improvements. Work stopped for two years in 2006 due to the discovery of ancient landslides, and ODOT declared default on the project in 2012, at which point the contractor had been paid $173 million, $40 million over budget, yet left substantial portions of construction incomplete. A new contractor completed the project in 2016 at a final cost of $365 million, about $61 million a mile.
ODOT also installed new signage and undertook public education projects to raise awareness of safety on the road, and grants were used to increase the presence of state troopers.
The state previously decommissioned 17 other safety corridors, and on Dec. 6, the removal of Toledo-Chitwood leaves four remaining corridors in the state. Safety corridor and doubled fine signs on the route will be removed, and increased patrols will be abated. ODOT said crash rates have not historically increased after a safety corridor is decommissioned.
A department spokesperson told KLCC that ODOT previously explored removing the designation when the crash rate dropped, but the rate went back up, which is atypical.
“And so, we took some more measures, we worked with the communities, and now we feel like it’s time,” ODOT’s Angela Beers-Sydel said. The department will turn its eye toward other areas that might qualify as safety corridors.
“The partnerships between the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County and local citizens that led to this success will continue to improve safety in the corridor,” ODOT’s press release reads.
