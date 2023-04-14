Last year, Oregon’s marine mammal stranding network documented more than 150 sick or dead sea lions on the coast, with wildlife veterinarians confirming leptospirosis in all seven of the animals sampled and tested.
This naturally occurring bacteria is zoonotic, meaning it can also infect people and put dogs, livestock and other wildlife at risk. Leptospirosis is an ongoing problem throughout the West Coast where California sea lions and Stellar sea lions live.
ODFW recently received a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant to study this and similar zoonotic diseases in marine environments. The grant also creates the Eastern Pacific Marine One Health Coalition for the marine mammal health community to connect, partner and share information and data.
“We need to address wildlife disease threats before they cross the line from animals to humans and become pandemics,” said Dr. Julia Burco, ODFW wildlife veterinarian and lead investigator on this project.
Burco highlights a recent example of this with avian influenza.
“This new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that’s been moving widely throughout wild birds and backyard poultry flocks is now starting to cause notable mortalities in some marine mammals in other parts of the world, such as Caspian seals, Peruvian sea lions and New England harbor and gray whales,” Burco said.
Burco believes the coalition’s diverse experts and members will help ODFW tackle complex marine animal health issues in the Eastern Pacific — some of which have the potential to affect people — and help wildlife through early detection and fast response to outbreaks.
The Eastern Pacific Marine One Health Coalition recently held its first of two workshops with the hope of these continuing beyond the grant funding timeline.
The group began working on ways to effectively share information, samples and expertise. This will help create long-term datasets and encourage working together to understand critical issues such as the impacts of people and climate change on marine mammal health in the Eastern Pacific
The coalition includes academic researchers, state and federal agencies, public health entities, the marine mammal stranding network, and nonprofit organizations engaged in marine mammal health, stranding response, management, and research.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant runs through October 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.