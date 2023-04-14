Steller sea lion rookery Rogue Reef

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has secured a grant to study leptospirosis, a zoonotic disease that can affect Stellar and California sea lions on the West Coast.

Last year, Oregon’s marine mammal stranding network documented more than 150 sick or dead sea lions on the coast, with wildlife veterinarians confirming leptospirosis in all seven of the animals sampled and tested.

This naturally occurring bacteria is zoonotic, meaning it can also infect people and put dogs, livestock and other wildlife at risk. Leptospirosis is an ongoing problem throughout the West Coast where California sea lions and Stellar sea lions live.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.