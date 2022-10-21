A judge Tuesday granted conditional release under close supervision, with an order to report immediately to county mental health, to a man removed from the Lincoln City hospital last weekend after alleged threats against employees and later arrested on charges that he smashed Plexiglas panes on a nearby county bus stop.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday, a Lincoln City police officer responded to a trespassing call from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 17. The hospital security guard told the officer Benjamin Pasciyo, age 32, for whom the court gives a post office box address in Neotsu, had been discharged and now refused to leave. He reportedly used racial slurs toward and made several verbal threats to harm staff.
After two officers engaged Pasciyo and told him he had to leave the property, he voluntarily complied, according to the affidavit. But about an hour later, the hospital security guard called again and said he witnessed Pasciyo break out the Plexiglas at the Lincoln County Transit bus stop, then walk onto the hospital property, remove a plant from the landscaping and throw it into the road.
The responding officer found three panes busted out of the bus stop and the detritus scattered across the sidewalk and into Northeast 28th Street, according to the affidavit. Pasciyo walked up to the officer and asked to be arrested, and the officer obliged.
On Monday, Pasciyo was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Additionally, the Lincoln County District Attorney filed charges related to an incident that occurred earlier this month.
Details on the charges are scarce, as no probable charge affidavit is available in the case, but the charging document alleges Pasciyo committed menacing Oct. 2 for yelling and waving a large knife, and on the same date committed three acts of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting or violent behavior, making unreasonable noise and obstructing vehicular traffic.
Judge Pro Tem Joseph Allison appointed Bruce McCrum to represent Pasciyo in both cases. He granted him release on the conditions that he reside only at the address approved by pre-trial services, check in with his case manager in person weekly and report immediately to Lincoln County Mental Health and follow their recommendations.
Pasciyo is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.
