A judge Tuesday granted conditional release under close supervision, with an order to report immediately to county mental health, to a man removed from the Lincoln City hospital last weekend after alleged threats against employees and later arrested on charges that he smashed Plexiglas panes on a nearby county bus stop.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday, a Lincoln City police officer responded to a trespassing call from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 17. The hospital security guard told the officer Benjamin Pasciyo, age 32, for whom the court gives a post office box address in Neotsu, had been discharged and now refused to leave. He reportedly used racial slurs toward and made several verbal threats to harm staff.

