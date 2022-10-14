A recent assessment by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows the population of gray whales migrating along the West Coast has declined almost two-fifths since its peak six years ago.
The assessment released by NOAA last week reveals a population decline of 38 percent — from about 27,000 whales in 2016 to 16,650 this year — which the agency said resembles past fluctuations for the North American Pacific. An accompanying report shows it’s also the leanest calving year since counts began in 1994.
“Given the continuing decline in numbers since 2016, we need to be closely monitoring the population to help understand what may be driving the trend,” Dr. David Weller, director of NOAA’s Marine Mammal and Turtle Division at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, California, said. So instead of its typical two-year period for a count, the center will count gray whales that pass along the California coast from December to mid-February 2023 as part of the current survey.
“We have observed the population changing over time, and we want to stay on top of that,” Weller said.
Since NOAA declared an unusual mortality event for the West Coast gray whale population in 2019, when hundreds of the mammals stranded on beaches from Mexico to Canada, researchers have been conducting an investigation into likely causes of the die-off. Findings published earlier this year point to ecological changes in the Artic region that have affected the seafloor and the population of invertebrates the whales feed on during the summer before fasting during their long migration.
Bruce Mate, former head of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute based in Newport, told the News-Times in 2020 the strandings could be a sign that West Coast grays reached their carrying capacity, the maximum population the abundance of their food source could contain. Mate’s research group tracked whales traveling farther north than ever before, apparently in search of food in the Cuckchi and Beaufort seas of the high Arctic.
NOAA’s assessment notes many of the roughly 600 whales stranded between 2019 and this year had signs of malnutrition, but many did not. Some clearly died of other causes, such as being struck by ships or attacked by orcas. The fact that the number of strandings spiked in 2019 then declined in subsequent years suggests the drop in population probably occurred in the years prior to the unusual mortality event.
“There is no one thing that we can point to that explains all of the strandings,” Deborah Fauquier, veterinary medical officer in NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program, which coordinates the mortality event investigation, said. “There appear to be multiple factors that we are still working to understand.”
A similar spike in strandings led to the declaration of an unusual mortality event in 1999 and 2000, when the population declined by around 25 percent. The population has likely always fluctuated in response to changes in its environment, without lasting effects, according to the lead author of NOAA’s recent assessment.
“The population rebounded multiple times from low counts in the past,” biologist Tomo Eguchi said. “We are cautiously optimistic that the same will happen this time. Continued monitoring will determine whether and when they rebound.”
