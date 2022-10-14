NOAA-gray-whales-chart

A recent assessment by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows the population of gray whales migrating along the West Coast has declined almost two-fifths since its peak six years ago.

The assessment released by NOAA last week reveals a population decline of 38 percent — from about 27,000 whales in 2016 to 16,650 this year — which the agency said resembles past fluctuations for the North American Pacific. An accompanying report shows it’s also the leanest calving year since counts began in 1994.

