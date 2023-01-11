npt-library-in-the-lead-laura.3D-printer

Newport Library Director Laura Kimberley said a 3D printer that zips and hums throughout the day is one of the many new offerings at Newport City Library. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

The Newport Public Library collects no fines and lends more books and materials than any other library at the central coast, according to year-end statistics to be revealed Wednesday.

The figures will show the Newport library led 11 others in Lincoln and Tillamook counties in December 2022 with a total circulation of 17,359; Driftwood Library in Lincoln City was in second with 10,650 loans. Tiny Bay City library issued just 423 items. Overall, coast residents checked-out 47,374 books and albums, a 30 percent increase over the same period in 2021.

