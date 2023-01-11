The Newport Public Library collects no fines and lends more books and materials than any other library at the central coast, according to year-end statistics to be revealed Wednesday.
The figures will show the Newport library led 11 others in Lincoln and Tillamook counties in December 2022 with a total circulation of 17,359; Driftwood Library in Lincoln City was in second with 10,650 loans. Tiny Bay City library issued just 423 items. Overall, coast residents checked-out 47,374 books and albums, a 30 percent increase over the same period in 2021.
Those and other facts will be presented at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Newport Library Board. Among the documents to be discussed is the 2022 Oregon Public Library Statistical Report, a meticulous examination of Newport’s municipal library. Highlights of the report include the following details:
• The Newport library is more than books. According to the report, visitors can acquire free opioid overdose kits, condoms, lubricants, other hygiene products and free COVID-19 test kits;
• In 2022, the library received $530,623 from Newport taxpayers, and $367.339 from a county library district to serve non-residents;
• Salaries for six fulltime librarians and 3.6 other paid positions were $471,253, with hourly rates ranging from $13.86 for a library clerk to $48.63 for the director;
• The Newport library, open 1,500 hours per year, had 52,389 visits in 2022 and reported it doesn’t charge for overdue books.
The library board meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 169 SW Coast Highway in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.