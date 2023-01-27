The News-Times last week announced a significant change to its publication schedule starting next month. For those readers who may have missed it, the newspaper will be consolidated into one edition per week. The first paper printed after this change will be on Feb. 10, which means there will be no Wednesday paper that week, on Feb. 8
The News-Times was forced to make this change due to the significant challenges it faced during the past few years, such as staff shortages and large increases in production costs. And like newspapers across the country, the News-Times has seen a decline in advertising revenue.
After this change takes effect, the paper will be posting breaking news and other dated information to its website (newportnewstimes.com) and Facebook page on an even more frequent basis — multiple times each day. For more information, email jburke@newportnewstimes.com or scard@newportnewstimes.com
The advertising inserts that appeared in the Wednesday edition will now be included in Friday’s paper. There will also be new deadlines for people wanting to purchase advertising and those who would like to submit news items to appear in the paper. The Friday paper, which is printed offsite, goes to press each Wednesday afternoon, so the new deadlines are as follows:
Advertising
• Classified advertising — Tuesday by 5 p.m.
• Display advertising and obituaries — Tuesday by 10 a.m.
• Legal advertising — Monday by 5 p.m.
News
• Community, business, arts and entertainment and calendar press releases — Monday by noon
