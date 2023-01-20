The News-Times will be making a significant change to its publication schedule starting next month.
Beginning with the first full week in February, we will cease printing twice each week and will instead consolidate Lincoln County news coverage into a single, weekly edition, which will be on newsstands every Friday. The first edition of this new weekly schedule will be published on Feb. 10.
Management at the News-Times gave this matter considerable thought before deciding to make this change. As is the case with businesses everywhere, the newspaper faced significant challenges over the past few years, such as staff shortages and large increases in production costs. And like newspapers across the country, we have seen a significant decline in advertising revenue. Because of those factors, among others, we were forced to make this difficult decision so that the News-Times, with its Lincoln County roots going back 140 years, can continue to be a relevant and reliable source of news to our readers for years to come.
Throughout much of its history, the News-Times has been a once-a-week paper. The newspaper shifted to printing twice weekly nearly 30 years ago, in the fall of 1993.
Because of the longer lapse in time between each print edition after this change takes effect, the News-Times will be posting breaking news and other dated information to its website (newportnewstimes.com) and its Facebook page on an even more frequent basis — multiple times each day.
As far as the print edition, it is our belief that consolidating efforts into one edition per week will allow us to provide more focused, in-depth coverage in all areas of the paper, from hard news to sports to entertainment and community events.
As always, we encourage people to contact us with news tips, community events, calendar listings and, of course, advertising inquiries, so that we can make this the best product possible.
