The News-Times will be making a significant change to its publication schedule starting next month.

Beginning with the first full week in February, we will cease printing twice each week and will instead consolidate Lincoln County news coverage into a single, weekly edition, which will be on newsstands every Friday. The first edition of this new weekly schedule will be published on Feb. 10.

