Newport-UPS-hazard-(CHRON)

The UPS Customer Center in north Newport is among 14 of the company’s facilities in Oregon fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules.

The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached with the EPA.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.