Long meetings, mounting out-of-pocket expenses, and special assignments have made the job of the elected official a position of “privilege” that only the wealthy can afford, argued some Newport city councilors last week.
During a Monday work session, the Newport City Council agreed to appoint a special committee to explore compensation for the council in the form of a salary or stipend, but dismissed the idea of sending the issue to voters next May over concerns they would reject the issue outright.
The issue has been stewing since March of 2021, when city councilor Ryan Parker argued council pay in the form of money or benefits would encourage financially-strapped residents to run for office. Councilors agreed last Monday their uncompensated volunteer jobs take about two days per week.
“The whole thing behind this is economic privilege and time-bank privilege,” Ryan stated last week, urging the council to quit stalling on the matter. “I don’t want to put this on the back burner.”
Facing a potentially self-serving decision, councilors declared their potential conflicts of interest as they deliberated the idea. City Manager Spenser Nebel said “a number of Oregon cities” provide some level of compensation for their elected officials.
While some councilors said they would not accept a salary. Councilman Jan Kaplan supported the pay proposal, ruing the paucity of people willing to serve in city government.
“The first step is community support to bring in new voices,” he argued. “I didn’t expect to get paid in this job and it’s not the one I’d do, but we need to achieve this any way we can; otherwise, we end up excluding people on council we really need because of a lack of resources.
A study by the League of Oregon Cities found that only 25 percent of cities pay a “stipend” to the mayor and council, while only 5 percent issue a salary. For example, Creswell, a town of 5,360 residents, pays a monthly stipend of $225 for the mayor and $150 for city councilors. Ontario, with a population similar to Newport, pays $150 per month to elected officials.
One of the most lucrative packages for a like-sized city, St. Helens, pays a monthly stipend of $1,100 to the mayor, $950 to the council president, and $800 to councilors.
Councilors directed city staff to continue working on the idea, hoping that public will see the value if an election is held. The council also has the option of voting on the matter itself. The idea will be discussed again in January.
