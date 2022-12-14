Long meetings, mounting out-of-pocket expenses, and special assignments have made the job of the elected official a position of “privilege” that only the wealthy can afford, argued some Newport city councilors last week.

During a Monday work session, the Newport City Council agreed to appoint a special committee to explore compensation for the council in the form of a salary or stipend, but dismissed the idea of sending the issue to voters next May over concerns they would reject the issue outright.

