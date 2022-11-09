Newport is set to increase wages for police officers after losing several to neighboring departments whose contracts reflect recent economic conditions.
The city executed a three-year contract with the Newport Police Association, the union that represents Newport Police Department line officers, in August 2021 — prior to the dramatic inflation of the past year.
“Since this time, we have lost several officers to neighboring agencies where there is a significant pay differential with subsequent contracts that have been negotiated in those agencies,” City Manager Spencer Nebel wrote in a report to council for its Nov. 7 regular meeting.
Newport also recently approved contracts with its firefighter and employee unions “based on the new economic realities,” so council authorized staff to reopen discussion of police officer wages for the final two years of the contract.
A letter of agreement signed by union representative Officer Kraig Mitchell details those changes. All pay levels will be raised one step, effective retroactively to July 1, and a new step, six, will be created based on the increase between existing steps. Under those terms, entry-level certified officers will be paid $5,134 a month, while those at the highest step will earn a monthly wage of $6,740.
Pay is lower for non-certified personnel, community service officers and records staff, who start at $4,370 and $3,660 a month, respectively, and top out at $5,578 and $4,673.
Newport police employees will also get the same provision as in the city’s contract with the Newport Employee Association — a raise effective July 1, 2023, equal to the Consumer Price Index-West at that time, a minimum of 1 percent and a maximum of 5.5 percent. That provision replaces the 2 percent raise in the original August 2021 contract.
Council was scheduled to vote Monday night on whether to authorize Nebel to execute the new letter of agreement.
Four certified officers and a community services officer left the department for other agencies, including the Lincoln City Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, during the past two years, leaving a total of eight vacancies, according to Nebel’s report.
