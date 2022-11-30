The city plans to implement a paid parking program in Newport’s Bayfront next year, with a principle aim of encouraging workers not to occupy spaces all day during peak season.
The program, included in the Parking Management Plan adopted by Newport City Council in 2019, “has a lot to do with influencing employee behavior, rather than tourist behavior,” Community Development Director Derrick Tokos told city council during a work session last week. Included in that meeting’s packet was a request for proposals for a company to provide a system and equipment, including real-time payment with a smartphone app and payment kiosks.
The request for proposals, developed by the city’s Parking Advisory Committee and advertised two weeks ago, seeks a system capable of “demand-based pricing, adjusting rates by peak season, weekday versus weekend, and by time of day.” The city plans to abate charges during the off-season.
Interested firms must submit proposals for system software, features, equipment and itemized costs by Jan. 6, 2023. City council included $600,000 in the 2022-23 budget for implementing the parking management plan, carried over from the previous year’s budget.
The city is looking for a system that includes permits for city-owned lots, with an online registration and payment interface, and permits for use of on-street spaces. Most on-street spaces would be for real-time payment, either using a smart-phone application or a credit card at one of several kiosks. The request for bids notes the city wants to avoid handling cash.
The majority of parking on the Bayfront is owned by the city — 178 spaces in lots and about 575 on Bay Boulevard and connecting streets. Occupancy of those spaces is frequently near 85 percent, considered “functionally full,” especially during summer and on weekends.
Employees of area businesses take up a significant portion of that parking, such as workers at seafood processing plants, whose peak season coincides with tourist season and whose hours often begin before visitors venture to stores and restaurants. Employees of fishing boat operations at Port Dock 5 and 7 are also heavy users of Bayfront parking. The plan aims to direct those longer-term parkers to public parking on adjacent blocks.
The committee has yet to recommend exact rates for permits or meters, but it’s examined permit models from different cities, such as Hood River, Grants Pass and Bend, whose permits range from about $20 to $50, and also vary by type, such as permits that allow businesses to receive deliveries when a loading zone is occupied, residential and worker/short-term permits. Meter rates in the state generally range from $1 to $2 an hour, but can be as high as $1 or $2 every 15 minutes, depending on demand. The request for proposals also asks for an option to allow businesses to validate parking for customers.
Newport estimated it can generate hundreds of thousands in revenue from paid parking, some of which could go toward creating a trolley loop between the Bayfront, Nye Beach and City Center, with the aim of further reducing congestion by directing cars to large city-owned lots downtown.
The request for proposals also asks for a system with automated enforcement with the use of license plate recognition technology “including digital chalking and integration with DMV and related platforms.”
If city council accepts a proposal submitted by Jan. 6, the metering/permit system could be in place for the 2023 tourist season.
