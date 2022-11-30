Paid-parking

A lone free parking space is empty in this aerial photo above Newport’s Bayfront. The district is “functionally full” much of the year. (File photo)

The city plans to implement a paid parking program in Newport’s Bayfront next year, with a principle aim of encouraging workers not to occupy spaces all day during peak season.

The program, included in the Parking Management Plan adopted by Newport City Council in 2019, “has a lot to do with influencing employee behavior, rather than tourist behavior,” Community Development Director Derrick Tokos told city council during a work session last week. Included in that meeting’s packet was a request for proposals for a company to provide a system and equipment, including real-time payment with a smartphone app and payment kiosks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.