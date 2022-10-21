Short-term rental company Sweet Homes Vacation Getaways greets visitors to Newport on Highway 20. Jamie Michel, the company’s vice president of business development, is the industry representative on the city of Newport’s short-term rental ordinance work group, which just delivered its final report to city council. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)
The work group charged with evaluating Newport’s three-year-old short-term rental regulations — establishing an overlay zone within which new licenses are exclusively allowed and capped at 176, grandfathering license outside the overlay until zoned, requiring signage and establishing a compliance and violation framework — delivered its final report to city council this week, with recommendations for several amendments to municipal code.
The Short-term Rental Ordinance Implementation Work Group held its final meeting at the end of September, and during Monday’s Newport City Council meeting, councilors received the final product of its three years’ work. Council created the work group to assess the operation of Ordinance No. 2144, adopted in 2019 with dramatic changes to the city’s STR regulatory scheme.
By resolution, the work group is composed of two members of council, a member of the planning commission, two at-large members, a representative of the short-term rental industry and City Manager Spencer Nebel. Nebel told council Monday the original deadline for the report was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter included with a draft of an amended Ordinance 2144, signed by all seven members of the working group, said it found the regulations have “for the most part achieved the desired policy objectives.” Further, they wrote, it struck a balance between the need to limit the presence of STRs in neighborhoods while recognizing their benefits.
The report makes four recommendations for improving implementation of the ordinance that do not require changing the code and four that would require council to adopt amendments.
Among the former, the group recommended the city automate the annual renewal process for rental license endorsements and room tax payments; implement an auditing program for transient room tax payments; hire a code enforcement officer as accounted for in this year’s budget, providing response to complaints during weekends; and work with the municipal court to expedite adjudication of violations.
Nebel said progress toward the first and second recommendations was already underway with discussion to participate in a state system, and the city is advertising for the code enforcement position.
Language in the draft ordinance would establish a 30-day grace period when a property is sold or transferred and is immediately eligible for STR use, so the new owners can rent the property while working through the process to obtain a license; codify the waitlist process (about 80 prospective applicants are on the waitlist, Community Development Director Derrick Tokos told council, while there are 30 available licenses); tighten up code violation language by noting that any act that occurs on a given rental property that results in a civil infraction, be it related to the short-term rental or not, is a “strike” against the owner’s license endorsement; eliminate the option in the ordinance that allows city council to pass a resolution adjusting the cap on licenses within the overlay zone to as high as 200, setting a hard cap of 176 licenses.
Councilors unanimously approved motions to initiate the recommended amendments to city code, a process that next goes to the planning commission, and to concur with the administrative recommendations for implementing the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.