STR-Work-Group

Short-term rental company Sweet Homes Vacation Getaways greets visitors to Newport on Highway 20. Jamie Michel, the company’s vice president of business development, is the industry representative on the city of Newport’s short-term rental ordinance work group, which just delivered its final report to city council. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)

The work group charged with evaluating Newport’s three-year-old short-term rental regulations — establishing an overlay zone within which new licenses are exclusively allowed and capped at 176, grandfathering license outside the overlay until zoned, requiring signage and establishing a compliance and violation framework — delivered its final report to city council this week, with recommendations for several amendments to municipal code.

The Short-term Rental Ordinance Implementation Work Group held its final meeting at the end of September, and during Monday’s Newport City Council meeting, councilors received the final product of its three years’ work. Council created the work group to assess the operation of Ordinance No. 2144, adopted in 2019 with dramatic changes to the city’s STR regulatory scheme.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.