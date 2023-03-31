The Newport City Council is breathing new life into a gas tax increase that voters defeated nearly two years ago.

“The gap between funding and the needs for regular replacement of city street surfaces continues to grow,” asserted City Manager Spenser Nebel, claiming the annual public works budget falls $2 million short of fixing 52 miles of municipal roads — including 10 miles of gravel lanes.

