The Newport City Council is breathing new life into a gas tax increase that voters defeated nearly two years ago.
“The gap between funding and the needs for regular replacement of city street surfaces continues to grow,” asserted City Manager Spenser Nebel, claiming the annual public works budget falls $2 million short of fixing 52 miles of municipal roads — including 10 miles of gravel lanes.
During a March 6 brainstorming session, a city engineer delivered a bleak report to city councilors. Aaron Collet described “fairly systemic cracking, ‘alligatoring’ and deterioration” throughout the town’s road system, valued at $173 million in 2018 dollars. On a scale of 100, city roads were rated at 69 five years ago.
“It’s much lower now,” Collett said of the rating, predicting that a $40 million backlog of repairs and projects will grow to $100 million in two decades.
The current city gas tax of $0.01 per gallon in the winter and $0.03 in the summer delivered $220,000 to city coffers last year. In 2018, Measure 21-206 proposed raising the tax to a nickel per gallon, year round. Voters rejected the issue 2,092 to 1,577.
“As the driver of a small car, I can say this causes a lot of damage,” said Councilor Ryan Parker, who deplored the lack of cooperation by Oregon highway officials to fix the overlaps in state and city roadways.
Councilor Jan Kaplan, a self-described “big fan of taxes,” called on the council to move forward with a new ballot measure reinforced by widespread publicity. He claimed voters didn’t grasp what was at stake in the last election.
“When I asked people why they didn’t vote for it, they just didn’t understand,” he stated. “It’s going to take a repeated effort to understand this is a genuine problem.”
